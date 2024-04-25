Georgetown Recognizes Arbor Day with Proclamation

At this week’s Regular Town Council Meeting, Mayor Bill West signed a Proclamation recognizing the week of April 21st – 27th, 2024 as Georgetown Arbor Week and established Friday, April 26th, 2024 as Georgetown Arbor Day. Mayor West says as the community grows, it is important to recognize the value trees bring to Georgetown–adding that trees increase property values and enhance the downtown. This is the 10th year that the Town of Georgetown has been recognized as a member of Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. The Town of Georgetown urges all citizens to support efforts to protect the trees and woodlands.