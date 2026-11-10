Georgetown Town Council Approves Repeal of Cottage Housing Ordinance; Town Manager Announces Retirement

Georgetown Town Hall was crowded for Monday night’s town council meeting. Over a dozen residents spoke during public comment – most to discuss the main topic of the meeting – a proposed repeal of the Cottage Housing ordinance – which many speakers supported. When the ordinance came up for it’s second reading and vote, Councilman Penuel Barrett spoke against the tiny homes and the Pallet Village saying “Georgetown’s the guinea pig of disaster” as the pallet village hasn’t done what it set out to do to help the homeless improve their lives. As for the tiny homes, Barrett feels they have no place in Georgetown. The Council voted 3 to 1 with Councilwoman Christina Diaz-Malone absent to approve the repeal of the Cottage Housing ordinance.

The Council heard from Community Development Director Brian Olszak on an amendment to the Future Land Use map which makes changes in designation to 74 parcels. The Planning Commission has recommended that the Town Council adopt these amendments. This was a first reading of Ordinance #2026-11 and no action was required by the Council. A second reading of the ordinance will be scheduled on a future agenda when a vote will likely be taken.

At the end of the meeting Town Manager Gene Dvornick announced that he plans to retire on April 4, 2027. He’s served the Town of Georgetown for 20 years.