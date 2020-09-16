GOP Supporters Hit With Eggs At Wilmington-Area Rally

A pre-election rally near Wilmington resulted in three juveniles and three adults being ‘egged’ over the weekend.



According to Delaware State Police, it happened during a pro-Republican rally Sunday in the parking lot of Crossroads Restaurant on Kirkwood Highway in the Milltown area. Three male suspects tossed the eggs from the window of a passing vehicle, as the participants were standing on a wall. Children ages 10, 7 and 5 were hit, as were three adults.



Police don’t have much of a description, but anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.



The suspects were described as males approximately 20-25 years old and operating a gold or white SUV. There is no other identifying information at this time.