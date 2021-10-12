Gov. Carney Submits Nomination For New Secretary Of Education

Governor John Carney has nominated a former superintendent of the Brandywine School District to become Delaware’s next Secretary of Education.

If confirmed by the State Senate, Dr. Mark Holodick would replace Dr. Susan Bunting. Bunting was superintendent of the Indian River School District before joining the Carney administration in 2017. She plans to step down in December but plans to remain in the field of education.

“Dr. Holodick spent a decade leading the Brandywine School District and understands what it takes to create a culture where all students and educators can succeed,” Carney said. “His experience as Superintendent of Brandywine, and before that as a principal, will help him support school leaders and educators across our state. As Secretary, he will continue focusing our efforts to support our most disadvantaged students and make sure that all Delaware children are getting the education they deserve. I want to thank Mark for his willingness to serve, and members of the Senate for considering his nomination.”

Holodick was also once principal of a blended middle-and-high school in the Delmar School District. Most recently, he has been with the Delaware Academy for School Leadership at the University of Delaware. Holodick was Brandywine School District Superintendent for a decade starting in 2009. The Delaware Chief School Officers association selected him as Superintendent of the Year in 2017.

“I appreciate being given the opportunity to work collaboratively with educators and stakeholders across Delaware with a focus on improving opportunities and outcomes for all students,” Holodick said. “If confirmed by the Senate, I will assume the position of Secretary with much gratitude and enthusiasm.”