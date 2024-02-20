Governor Carney Announces State Housing Authority Nomination 

Governor John Carney today announced his intent to nominate Cynthia Karnai to serve as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA). Karnai’s nomination must be approved by the Delaware State Senate. Governor Carney says Cynthia understands the housing situation in Delaware, and she’ll continue the hard work that is being done to create affordable housing options, strengthen neighborhoods, and help Delawareans become homeowners He adds that he is confident her years of experience within the Delaware State Housing Authority will make her a strong leader for the Department. The governor thanks Cynthia for her willingness to step into this role and looks forward to the Delaware State Senate considering her nomination. If confirmed by the Senate, Karnai would replace Director Eugene Young, who will step down from his position next month after leading Delaware’s housing and community development agency since 2021. Karnai is currently the Deputy Director for the Delaware State Housing Authority and will serve as Acting Director of the agency following Young’s departure.