UPDATED: Greenwood Voters Elect Tallent, Donovan and Jones in Saturday Municipal Election

UPDATED – 01/20/24 – Greenwood voters have elected three people to the town council. Brenda Tallent was the top vote-getter with 76 tallies – followed by Donald Donovan with 74 votes and incumbent Durene Jones with 59. Current councilman Norman Reed did not run for re-election.

The newly elected members of the Greenwood Town Council will be sworn in and reorganization will take place at the February 14th meeting. Each seat is for a 2-year term.

Results:

Brenda Tallent – 76

Donald Donovan – 74

Dee Jones (I) – 59

Lisa Workman – 58

Donald Torbert (I) – 54

Anthony Massey – 52

========================================================

Greenwood voters go to the polls on Saturday to elect three candidates to the town council. There are six candidates running for three open seats – incumbents Donald Torbert and Durene Jones are challenged by Anthony Massey, Lisa Workman, Donald Donovan and Brenda Tallent. Current councilman Norman Reed is not running for re-election. The polls are open Saturday at Greenwood Town Hall from 1 to 7pm. Each seat is for a 2-year term.