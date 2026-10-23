Hebron Man Sentenced for 2nd Degree Murder

A Hebron, Maryland, man has been sentenced for 2nd degree murder. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced 25 year old Logan Trader to 40 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended – followed by 5 years of supervised probation. Trader pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder on July 28th and has been held in custody pending the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

Court records show that Trader and another person engaged in a gunfight on North Division Street in Salisbury following a dispute over a previous drug transaction. Trader circled the block and fired down North Division towards the home of the other person – striking the victim – an innocent bystander who was walking up the street. He was struck twice from behind and died.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “This is yet another example of the senseless violence that results from the illicit drug trade. This victim’s death as a result of Trader’s reckless and wanton conduct was completely unnecessary and absolutely avoidable.”

SA Jamie L. Dykes commended the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, the Salisbury Police Department and CPL Willey (MSP) and Det. Schrlau (SPD), lead investigators, for their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Deputy State’s Attorney D. Scott Messersmith, who prosecuted the case and advocated for justice.