Henlopen Acres voters have returned both incumbents to the Town Commission. Tiffany Derrickson was the top vote-getter with 126 votes followed Beatrix “Paddy” Richards with 113 votes. Ann Cameron won 94 votes and Alex Jacobs garnered 47 tallies.

The Board of Commissioners will hold an organizational meeting on Friday, September 13 at 10am to swear in Derrickson and Richard for their new three-year terms.

