High Electric Bills was the Topic of a Delaware Senate Committee Discussion Friday

A discussion on high electric bills received by many Delawareans was held Friday morning by the Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee in Dover. Delmarva Power officials were also on hand to answer questions, but repeated that high usage was the main driver in the cost increases along with a rate increase that went into effect at the start of the year.

State Senators Eric Buckson (R-16) and Brian Pettyjohn (R-19) feel there’s more than just the cold temperatures in January that is causing electric bills to skyrocket and add that green mandates that have been put in place by lawmakers are also an issue. Senator Pettyjohn stated that the renewables like solar and wind are not yet available – but those pushing for solar and wind are trying to force the issue before we are caught up. And State Senator Kyra Hoffner (D-14) told Delmarva Power officials that they keep saying they’re looking into the high electric bills, but not giving any answers. Over 2 dozen Delawareans also commented on the issue.

Another meeting on skyrocketing electric costs will be held in the Senate Chamber on Monday, February 24th from 1 to 3pm.