House Fire Starts In Dryer; 1 Person Treated For Smoke Inhalation

A house fire in Salisbury Wednesday morning sent one person to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, about 40 firefighters responded to Harford Road to put out the fire. One person (civilian) was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment.

The fire started in the laundry room, apparently in the dryer. Damage was estimated at $20,000 to the structure and $5,000 to its contents.

Smoke alarms were present and activated. The fire was controlled in about 30 minutes.