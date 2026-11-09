Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Dredge About 1/3 Complete

A dredging project through the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal began in October and is about one-third of the way complete. Steve Rochette of the USACE tells the Talk of Delmarva that it’s hoped the $9.6-million project will be completed by the start of the new year – weather permitting.

The USACE awarded the contract to Cottrel Contracting Corporation of Chesapeake, Virginia, which is dredging from the Route 9 Freeman Memorial Highway Bridge south to the entrance of the canal at Rehoboth Bay. About 89,000 cubic yards of sediment from the canal will be pumped to two placement sites along the northern section of the Canal.

A separate contract was awarded for the northern portion of the Canal – from Roosevelt Inlet to the Route 9 Bridge which was dredged in 2024.