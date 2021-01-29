Lincoln Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in 2018 Murder

Archived Dover PD photo

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Smyrna man in 2018. In 2019 Ahmir Bailey was convicted of 1st degree murder and other offenses after he and another man were linked in the shooting death of Jameir Vann-Robinson as he and a friend left a house party in Dover. Bailey and Eugene Riley of Milford were arguing with Vann-Robinson when the shooting occurred. Last week the 22 year old Bailey was sentenced to life in prison plus 18 years. Riley was sentenced earlier to 15 years for 2nd degree murder.

