Lord Baltimore Elementary School’s Dr. Jennah Truitt Is IRSD Teacher Of The Year

A Lord Baltimore Elementary School teacher is Indian River School District Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Jennah Truitt was recognized with the honor Thursday. Each of the district’s 15 schools nominated a candidate.

Truitt has been teaching in the Indian River district for eleven years.

“The moment you enter Dr. Truitt’s classroom, it is evident that she possesses the qualities of an extraordinary educator,” Lord Baltimore Elementary School Principal Pam Webb said. “Her classroom presence, high expectations and encouraging demeanor allow the students to feel confident as they embark on their educational journey. I take advantage of visiting her classroom frequently to remind myself of why we all committed our lives to education. Jennah understands the importance of building solid foundational skills for her students as well as meeting their social and emotional needs. Parents often share how impressed they are with their child’s growth and how much their child enjoys school during their time with Dr. Truitt. Lord Baltimore is very fortunate to have such a dedicated educator.”

The Indian River School District provided this biographical information of Dr. Jennah Truitt:

Dr. Truitt has been a teacher in the Indian River School District for the past 11 years and a dually-certified kindergarten teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary since 2015. She previously served as a preschool, second-grade and third-grade teacher at Long Neck Elementary School and the Project VILLAGE program. She was also selected as Lord Baltimore’s Teacher of the Year in 2018-2019.

Dr. Truitt holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from Salisbury University, and master’s and doctorate degrees in curriculum and instruction from American College of Education.

In 2018, Dr. Truitt was the recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, which is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government for teaching excellence. During her time at Lord Baltimore she has also been an IRSD Special Education Ambassador (2018) and been recognized as one of Beebe Healthcare’s Progressive Women in the Community in honor of International Women’s Day (2020). She is a member of the district’s Special Education Task Force and previously served as a kindergarten lead teacher for the district’s science and English language arts committees. In 2019-2020, she represented the Indian River School District on the Delaware Department of Education’s “Bridging Kindergarten” committee.

Teacher of the Year winners from each district school are as follows:

Teacher School

Sommer Atkins Indian River High School

Jacob Austin Millsboro Middle School

Khara Bauer John M. Clayton Elementary School

Wendy Breedlove Howard T. Ennis School

Mary Caligiure Southern Delaware School of the Arts

Karlie Class IRSD Early Learning Center

Jacob DeLillo East Millsboro Elementary School

Elizabeth Edwards Long Neck Elementary School

Brandon Gibbs Georgetown Elementary School

Nicole Jenney North Georgetown Elementary School

Jordan Marvel Sussex Central High School

Brittany Rummel Georgetown Middle School

Lisa Stetler Selbyville Middle School

Michele Timmons Phillip C. Showell Elementary School

As the district’s Teacher of the Year, Dr. Truitt is now eligible for the state Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in October.