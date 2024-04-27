Magnolia Robbery Suspect Arrested

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford man wanted in connection with a robbery last week in Magnolia has been arrested. On April 19, 35 year old George Brinkley went into a home on Gray’s Lane, argued with the woman at the house and took her phone and threw it – so she was not able to call for help.

Brinkley was arrested on Friday and charged with 2nd degree robbery and malicious interference Emergency Communications. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $1750 secured bond.

