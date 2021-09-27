Male Discovered Near Unoccupied Boat In Rehoboth Bay

An unoccupied boat was found in Rehoboth Bay Sunday evening, and reportedly an unidentified male was discovered in the area.

Fire personnel from Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Indian River as well as DNREC Police and personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue in the area of Conquest Road on the bay. There is no official word on the condition of a man who was found in the area.

The investigation into the incident continues.