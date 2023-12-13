Maryland Revitalization Program Awards to Bring $5.7 Million to Community Development Projects on Eastern Shore

Eight Eastern Shore counties have received a combined $5.7 million through Maryland’s seven State Revitalization Programs for 31 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. The announcement comes from The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The seven programs will support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities. Projects in Cecil, Kent, Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties were awarded. The following is the full list of projects and locations:

“To win the decade, we must be intentional about building sustainable, vibrant communities that lift all Marylanders,” said Gov. Moore. “These investments will support local and county leaders in their vital work to drive economic growth and create stronger pathways to prosperity in all parts of the state. Together, we will continue to revitalize our communities and reveal Maryland’s full potential.”