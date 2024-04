There will be an election in Georgetown in May. Incumbent Bill West is challenged by Councilwoman Angela Townsend for Mayor. The Ward 3 and 4 seats are unopposed. Eric Evans filed for Townsend’s Ward 3 seat and incumbent Penuel Barrett filed for another term in Ward 4. The polls will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, May 11 at Town Hall on The Circle in Georgetown.