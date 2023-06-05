MERR Investigates 6 Sea Turtle Deaths in Past Week

Suzanne Thurman from the MERR Institute says her organization investigated six dead sea turtles this past week. Four were loggerheads and two were Kemps Ridley’s. One loggerhead had been tagged on Jekyll Island, Georgia while nesting.

Three of the turtles had evidence of boat propeller injuries, one of a boat strike, one of a dredge and the other’s cause of death was unknown, she said. There is no new info on the previous week’s dead dolphin investigations.