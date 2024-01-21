Milford City Council Agenda Includes Springboard Village Public Hearing

Tonight at 6:00 is a public hearing at the Milford City Council pertaining to public land potentially being provided for cabin dwellings to help the homeless. Springboard Collaborative aims to provide a safe, comfortable stepping-stone on the path to lasting housing. Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator Sara Bluhm tells the Talk of Delmarva if a location has been discussed for one of their villages…

The item will be on the agenda for the community to be able to voice in favor or against the idea of bringing a Springboard Village to Milford….

In a zoom link provided at the top of the agenda that is published on the Milford City Council website, people can raise their hand and give testimony online. You’ll find the document, which includes the agenda and zoom link at thetalkofdelmarva.com.