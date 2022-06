This Saturday, June 11th is Election Day in Millsboro.

Councilman Tim Hodges in District 1 is opposed by Kimberley Kaan. Hodges currently serves as acting mayor.

District 2 Councilman John Thoroughgood is also up for re-election. Thoroughgood is unopposed.

The polling place is Millsboro town hall, and voting hours tomorrow are between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.