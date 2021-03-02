More Rescue Dogs From Texas Arrive In Del.

More rescue animals from a damaged shelter in Texas have arrived in Delaware

According to Brandywine Valley SPCA, another Wings of Rescue flight landed at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown Monday with 89 dogs. The BVSPCA has accepted 266 dogs and cats from Texas in the past ten days.

Two adoption centers in the Rio Grande Valley could not take care of the shelter animals due to the recent winter storm that froze pipes and cut off electricity.

After being evaluated locally, the dogs will be placed up for adoption at the BVSPCA locations in Georgetown and New Castle. 113 of 125 pets that arrived from Texas last week have already found homes.

“Our shelters are overcrowded with anywhere from 30 to 100 animals coming in daily,” Palm Valley Animal Society Executive Director Donna Casamento said.

“Our Animal Rescue Center was opened specifically for emergency needs like this,” Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb added. “We’re looking forward to putting it to use to help finish the hard work of the folks in Palm Valley to save these animals by finding them homes here in our area.”

