Move-In Day at UD
August 26, 2021/
Today and Friday is move-in day at the University of Delaware for first year students. Upper division move-in is Saturday. Everyone should expect extra activity and traffic near the campus residence halls and University officials say Courtney Street will be closed to westbound traffic temporarily to accommodate students moving into Harrington Hall. A reminder – face masks are required in ALL University indoor facilities, with limited exceptions – whether vaccinated or not.
Click here for more UD Check-in information