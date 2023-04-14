New Date Set for Blades Municipal Election

A new date has been announced for the Blades municipal election. The election is now set for Monday, June 5th. Candidates have until 4:30pm on Wednesday, May 17th to file to run for the 2 open council seats or the mayor’s office. If you filed for the original election – you must file again if you still intend to run as a candidate.

Those wishing to register to vote must register at the Blades Town Hall – by the close of business on Wednesday, May 24. Absentee ballots will be available starting on May 18th – through May 29th – you must complete an affidavit prior to receiving an absentee ballot.