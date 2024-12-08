One Injured in Millsboro Area House Fire Saturday Night

Gumboro firefighters were called for a residential fire just before 6 Saturday night. Crews arriving at the Westwoods Road home found heavy fire coming from a single-story home and multiple other companies from Sussex and Wicomico Counties assisted or provided cover. A female resident was removed from the home by neighbors and is in serious condition at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital from injuries she sustained from the fire.

Investigation by the State Fire Marshal determined the fire began on the front porch area – the cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 5 hours.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.