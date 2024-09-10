One Year Left to Raise Funds to Keep Lewes’ Fourth Street Preserve from Development

Your help is needed to preserve 30 acres of forested land on either side of 4th Street in Lewes from future development. The project has until September 15, 2025, to raise $2.5-million to reach the $8-million dollars needed. A $1.4 million commitment from Delaware’s Open Space Council has brought the campaign to save the Fourth Street Preserve to 70% of its $8 million objective with one year remaining. Over 1000 individual gifts totaling $2.3-million show the community’s determination to save the Fourth Street Preserve from development.



This land is within the Lewes city limits – with the City of Lewes to be the eventual owner of the property, which is rich in history and the Delaware Forest Service will hold the conservation easement on the Preserve.

Click here for more information or to donate

Additional information:

The Fourth Street Preserve was the first land deeded to Lewes’ and Delaware’s earliest settler. The current owner of the Preserve has placed it in trust to enable the Greater Lewes Foundation to purchase the site – and a conservation easement will ensure it’s permanent protection – with limited public access by way of rustic walking trails.