Pittsville Man Charged with Arson at Sheriff’s Deputy Home

A Pittsville man has been charged with arson after it was determined that he intentionally set fire to the home of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy. Powellville Volunteer Fire personnel were called to a house fire Thursday morning on Wango Road in Pittsville.

Investigation by the State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set and the deputy’s neighbor, 38 year old Andrew Ransley, was identified as the suspect.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Ransley’s residence. As a result of the investigation, Ransley was taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:

1st and 2nd degree arson

1st and 2nd degree malicious burning

5 counts of animal cruelty

One of the animal cruelty charges involved the deputy’s K-9 – no K-9s were injured in the fire. Ransley is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Three occupants were displaced. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

“This was a deliberate act that put lives and property at risk, and I commend our investigators and law enforcement partners for their quick response and thorough investigation,” said State Fire Marshal Caroll H. Spriggs II. “Their combined efforts helped bring this investigation to a swift conclusion.”