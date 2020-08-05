Power Restoration Efforts Continue Following Isaias

Power restoration following Isaias is a major challenge for utilities.

The storm impacted more than 118,000 customers of Delmarva Power. As of early Wednesday morning, more than 17,000 customers were still without service. Hardest hit were Sussex County, New Castle County and Wicomico County.

Crews are continuing to work around the clock to assess outages and restore them in a safe manner. Delmarva Power is also tapping into its mutual assistance support network, which adds more than 300 personnel to join the regional restoration effort.

Delaware Electric Cooperative says it completed more than 30,000 restorations, but about 500 members were in the dark as of 4:30 a.m.

Choptank Electric Co-op also reports that about 730 members were without service and it will probably be noon today before all members are restored.