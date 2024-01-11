Quarterfinalists Announced for Wicomico Teacher of the Year
Educators from throughout Wicomico County Public Schools have been named quarterfinalists for 2024-2025 Wicomico Teacher of the Year. By the end of the school day this Friday, one quarterfinalist from each school, and one teacher from Special Programs, will be named as a semifinalist for Wicomico Teacher of the Year. Semifinalists will go on to take part in scored activities including the Fishbowl public speaking event, a writing prompt, and an interview with a blue ribbon panel of judges. Scores from all three of these activities will tallied to determine the four finalists for Teacher of the Year (those with the four highest total scores). The next Teacher of the Year will be the finalist with the highest total score.
You’ll find the list of quarterfinalists below.
Additional Information
All of the semifinalists will be celebrated and the finalists and winner will be named at the Teacher of the Year Celebration in the spring, along with second-year Rising Star finalists and the teachers of the year for each Special Program.
The next Wicomico Teacher of the Year will be one of the teachers listed here. Congratulations to all!
Quarterfinalists for Wicomico Teacher of the Year:
Beaver Run Elementary: Ebonee Barkley, Kristen Eck Sweigert
Bennett Middle: Amy Davidson, Ann Marie Brennan, Christine Wolfe
Charles H. Chipman Elementary: Jennifer Hare, Patricia Sims
Delmar Elementary: Amanda Taylor, Jenna Purnell, Stephanie Rush
East Salisbury Elementary: Brittany Smith, Montine Garcia-Miller, Matthew Snyder
Fruitland Intermediate: Andrea Urban, Megan Franco, Kathryn Acon
Fruitland Primary: Kellie Harvey, Kellie Martino, Linda Stanley
Glen Avenue Elementary: Lyndsay Greenan, Micaela Williams
James M. Bennett High: Jared Cooper, Kimberly Fitzgerald, Megan Matthews
Mardela Middle & High: Brooke Keene, Kelly Wells, Patricia Baer
North Salisbury Elementary: Donna Gregory, Priscilla Bower Sterling, Richard Dickson
Northwestern Elementary: Melissa Hileman, Nadia Peterson, Elisabeth Elliott
Parkside High: Brigette Menzel, Mollie Schoenfelder, Tammy Donaway, Tracy Hunter
Pemberton Elementary: Heather McDonough, Joy Venere, Vanessa Stein
Pinehurst Elementary: Ashlie Webster, Katherine Byrne, Robert Nevrly
Pittsville Elementary & Middle: Art Davidson, Ashley Palmer, Lindsay Smack
Prince Street Elementary: Erika Kissinger, Meredyth Croteau, Theresa Spicer
Salisbury Middle: Christopher Agoglia, Lisa Blagus, Rachel Thompson
West Salisbury Elementary: Dr. Harlan Eagle, Kerri Corron Kurten, Lauren Gilmore
Westside Intermediate: Dawn Bonenberger, Kara Watson, Theresa DeLizza
Westside Primary: Danielle Thompson, Marianne Noelte, Mary Hammond
Wicomico High: Danielle Glenn, Emma Cohn Matthews, Tangela Ames-Parker
Wicomico Middle: Ashley Baer Carpenter, Debbie Reynolds
Willards Elementary: Gretchen Klahr, Jamie Spears, Lauren Hudson
Special Programs:
Birth to Five: Pamela Mills
Choices Academy: Harrison Nowalk
English Language Support Center: Beth Wolff
Wicomico Elementary Virtual Academy: Magic Mapp