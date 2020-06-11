Rehoboth Beach City Hall Reopens Monday for Appointments

Rehoboth Beach makes plans to reopen city hall, but by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by phone at 302-227-4641 or online at the city’s website, www.cityofrehobhth.com

Starting Monday June 15th, staff will be available to handle scheduled appointments. Staff and visitors are required to wear masks while visiting Rehoboth City Hall. Capacity also will be limited.

City Hall business hours will be 8:30a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Commissioners meetings and committee sessions will continue to be held virtually.