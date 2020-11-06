A gas leak drew a response Thursday from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
Thursday at about 12:30, a two-inch natural gas line was cut accidently by construction workers in the Marsh Island community off Camp Arrowhead Road.
Firefighters sprayed to disperse the gas until the underground shutoff was located.
Chesapeake Utilities and Delaware Electric Cooperative also responded.
Rehoboth Firefighters Hose Down Ruptured Gas Line
