Rehoboth Looking at Phase 1 of Reopening

Rehoboth Beach officials are working on a reopening plan. Phase 1 could include reopening the beach and boardwalk with limitations, reopening city hall – by appointment only, opening the restroom on Rehoboth Avenue, opening the tennis courts and the running club at Grove Park – with limitations and the farmers market – with limitations.

City Commissioners will discuss this reopening plan during a special virtual meeting on Tuesday at 9am. The Commissioner’s regular meeting is Friday at 11am You’ll find instructions on how to comment and more information at the city of Rehoboth website.