Report Shows Increase in Delmarva Power Phone Scams
January 31, 2024/
Delmarva Power has seen an increase in scams targeting customers since October and is urging customers to be on the lookout for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money – especially over the phone. In 2023, Delmarva Power, and its sister utilities Atlantic City Electric and Pepco, recorded the following impact from phone scams:
- More than 2,200 reports of scam attempts, a five percent increase over 2022.
- The success rate of the scammers increased from 10 to 11 percent.
- 36 percent increase in attempts in Q4 compared to Q4 2022.
- In Q4, customers lost more than $74,000 – a 64 percent increase from the same period in 2022.
- In all, customers lost more than $205,000 to phone scams – nearly 30 percent more than 2022.
Additional Information from Delmarva Power:
How to report a scam:
- If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of a call or visit to their home regarding disconnection of service, they should contact Delmarva Power at 800-375-7117.
- Any customer who believes they have been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Delmarva Power immediately to report the situation.
- To learn more about preventing scams, visit delmarva.com for more tips and information.