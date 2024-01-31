Report Shows Increase in Delmarva Power Phone Scams

Delmarva Power has seen an increase in scams targeting customers since October and is urging customers to be on the lookout for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money – especially over the phone. In 2023, Delmarva Power, and its sister utilities Atlantic City Electric and Pepco, recorded the following impact from phone scams:

More than 2,200 reports of scam attempts, a five percent increase over 2022.

The success rate of the scammers increased from 10 to 11 percent.

36 percent increase in attempts in Q4 compared to Q4 2022.

In Q4, customers lost more than $74,000 – a 64 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

In all, customers lost more than $205,000 to phone scams – nearly 30 percent more than 2022.

Additional Information from Delmarva Power:

How to report a scam: