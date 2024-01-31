Report Shows Increase in Delmarva Power Phone Scams

January 31, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

Delmarva Power has seen an increase in scams targeting customers since October and is urging customers to be on the lookout for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money – especially over the phone. In 2023, Delmarva Power, and its sister utilities Atlantic City Electric and Pepco, recorded the following impact from phone scams: 

  • More than 2,200 reports of scam attempts, a five percent increase over 2022.  
  • The success rate of the scammers increased from 10 to 11 percent. 
  • 36 percent increase in attempts in Q4 compared to Q4 2022. 
  • In Q4, customers lost more than $74,000 – a 64 percent increase from the same period in 2022. 
  • In all, customers lost more than $205,000 to phone scams – nearly 30 percent more than 2022.

Additional Information from Delmarva Power:

How to report a scam: 

  • If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of a call or visit to their home regarding disconnection of service, they should contact Delmarva Power at 800-375-7117.  
  • Any customer who believes they have been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Delmarva Power immediately to report the situation.  
  • To learn more about preventing scams, visit delmarva.com for more tips and information. 
