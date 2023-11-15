Reports of Attempted Scams During Holiday Season

With International Fraud Awareness Week this week–November 12th -18th, Delmarva Power reminds customers to be vigilant and on the lookout, especially during the last part of the year, for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money and personal information. Scams occur throughout the year, but Delmarva Power generally sees an increase in attempted scam reports during the holiday season. Scammers take advantage of peoples’ stress and higher than usual activity levels that come with the holiday festivities, to trick customers into providing their personal or financial information and making false payments under the pretense of keeping their service active. Scammers are also attempting to take advantage of those still facing economic challenges while recovering from the impacts of the pandemic in an effort to pressure families and businesses who may be struggling with past-due balances.