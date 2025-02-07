Residential Fire Thursday Night West of Delmar Under Investigation

A residential fire on Connelly Mill Road west of Delmar is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office. Delmar VFD firefighters were called just after 10:30 Thursday night and found a well involved fire. Investigators say a working smoke detector in the home alerted the residents who were able to escape safely.

Officials say the fire began in the garage – the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters were on the scene for about 3 hours and two residents were displaced by the fire.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.