Route 13 Closure Planned Thursday Night to Friday Morning over Wicomico River in Salisbury

Route 13 Business/ South Salisbury Boulevard will be closed overnight on Thursday as part of the bridge replacement project over the Wicomico River. The closure will begin at 7pm Thursday with the roadway reopening no later than 6am Friday – weather permitting. This closure will occur between East Carroll Street and East Main Street. Plan additional driving time for the posted detour.

The work scheduled this month on the bridge replacement –

October 2026: The blacktop is being applied to the bridge deck, the bridge approaches, and the utility patches. The curb is being poured on the eastside of the bridge. Crews continue to work on the sidewalks.