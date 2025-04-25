Salisbury Fire Investigators find Roof Fire Caused by Squirrels

Salisbury firefighters were called for a residential fire just after 1 Thursday afternoon. Crews arriving at the Cross Creek Drive home found fire on the outside of the roof area. Investigation by the City of Salisbury Fire Marshal found the fire was accidental and caused by squirrels chewing on the wires of a solar panel system on the roof.

Damage is estimated at $5000.

Officials recommend regular inspection of solar panel systems from the ground for signs of rodent activity – like chewed wires, droppings or nests. Also consider installing a mesh barrier around the perimeter of your solar panels and schedule regular maintenance with your solar panel provider or cleaner.