Salisbury Man Convicted in 2021 Shooting

A Wicomico County jury has found 34 year old Gary Dupont of Salisbury guilty of attempted 2nd degree murder and other offenses. Sentencing has been postponed to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation. Court records show Dupont shot a women in the abdomen when she tried to take his picture for police after an fight involving several people occurred at the Dollar General in Salisbury in December of 2021. Dupont ran from the scene and got rid of the gun as he ran.

The victim underwent surgery at Tidal Health Hospital and survived her wound.

Dupont was arrested last April by agents of the US Marshals Service.

