Saturday Is Election Day In Georgetown, Lewes

Voters in two Sussex County communities will head to the polls this Saturday.

-Three candidates seek to serve a three-year term as Mayor of Lewes in Saturday’s election.

Incumbent Ted Becker is being challenged by Deputy Mayor Andrew Williams and Richard Moore.

Votes may be cast at Lewes City Hall on East Third Street between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

-The office of Mayor of Georgetown is up for grabs in Saturday’s election.

Mayor Bill West is being challenged by Ruth Ann Spicer.

Georgetown Town Hall will serve as the polling place between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Races for the 3rd and 4th Wards are uncontested, so Angela Townsend and Penuel Barrett will return to the town council.