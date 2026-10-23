Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

Police departments and other locations will be available for Drug Take Back Day Saturday from 10am to 2pm. This is a way to dispose of prescription drugs in a safe, convenient and responsible manner. You can get rid of expired or unused prescription medications – and keep them away from potential abuse and out of the local landfill.

Locations where you can take your medications include – Georgetown, Lewes, Milton, Milford, Ocean View, Delmar Police Departments. Also Maryland State Police Barracks in Berlin, Princess Anne and Salisbury.

CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR LOCATIONS NEAR YOU