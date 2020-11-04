Schaeffer Wins In Sussex Co. 3rd District Race

Unofficial results indicate that Republican Mark Schaeffer has been elected in Sussex County Council’s 3rd district following the counting of votes for write-in candidate Patti Drago.

Drago obtained 10,402 write-in votes in the election. The count for Schaeffer stood at 16,547.

The Board of Canvass is scheduled to meet Thursday to certify the Sussex County results.

Drago began her candidacy after the September 15th primary that was won by Schaeffer. Originally, she sought to encourage Councilman I.G. Burton, who lost in the primary, to continue running as a write-in candidate. Burton declined.