UPDATED: Seaford Election: Incumbents Returned to Mayor & Council

UPDATED – 4/16/22 – 7pm – Incumbents will be headed back to the Seaford Council. In the mayor’s race incumbent David Genshaw won 412 votes and another 2 years as mayor. Challenger Pat Jones got 189 tallies. In the city council race – a 3 year term, incumbent Matthew MacCoy received 400 votes and Stacie Whitt Spicer got 199. Most of the 717 votes cast were in person – just 230 voters cast absentee ballots.

Seaford’s municipal election is this Saturday, April 16th.

Votes may be cast between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at City Hall. To be eligible to vote, one must live within the corporate limits of Seaford and have been registered to vote with the State of Delaware as of March 26th.

Mayor David Genshaw is being challenged by Pat Jones for a two-year term. Incumbent Matthew MacCoy and Stacie Spicer are contesting for a three-year term on Seaford City Council.

For more information about the Seaford election, please CLICK HERE

Additional details for Seaford voters:

Here is a guide of what to expect when you come in to vote on Saturday! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our office at 302-629-9173.

What to Expect on Election Day:

1. Enter through the back doors of City Hall located by our parking lot

2. Have your proof of residency or ownership within the City of Seaford limits ready upon entering City Hall

3. Election Officers will assist you to the polling machine to cast your ballot

4. You will exit through the side doors of City Hall near the Fire Museum