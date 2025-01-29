Second Round Of Governor Meyer’s Cabinet Nominees Confirmed By State Senate
January 29, 2025/
Today, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer’s second slate of cabinet nominees were confirmed by the Delaware State Senate, including the Department of Correction, the Delaware State Housing Authority, and the Department of Education. Governor Matt Meyer says improving education, housing, and public safety are no small feats, but this team is ready to get to work for the entire state.
LIST OF CONFIRMED CABINET MEMBERS:
-
Cynthia (Cindy) Marten – Secretary of Education
-
Terra Taylor – Commissioner of the Department of Correction
-
Matthew Heckles – Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority