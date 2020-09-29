Sen. Coons Drops Out Of Oct. 14th Debate

An October debate at the University of Delaware will proceed without the involvement of Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons.

According to the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication, the Coons campaign says he will not participate in the debate scheduled for October 14th.

Director Nancy Karibjanian says it’s “disappointing that Delaware voters will not have the opportunity to see a debate between the candidates for U.S. Senate.”

Republican Lauren Witzke in a Facebook post says of Coons: “he is bucking one of Delaware’s oldest traditions, a fair debate between candidates. I don’t blame him. I’d be scared of me too.”

Democratic Governor John Carney and Republican Julianne Murray will debate October 13th.

Democratic Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and GOP challenger Lee Murphy will debate October 14th.