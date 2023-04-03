Snow Hill Election Set for Tuesday, May 2

There will be an general election in the Town of Snow Hill on Tuesday, May 2. There are two seats up for election – the Central District with incumbent Jenny Hall challenged by Diana Walsh and the Western District with incumbent Ida Regina Blake challenged by Margaret Fletcher. The election will take place in-person from 7am to 7pm at the Train Station. Absentee ballots are available by calling Town Hall at 410-632-2080 or email Carol Sullivan at csullivan@snowhillmd.com. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot application is Friday, April 21st.