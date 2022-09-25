Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind

The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –

YouTube: https://youtu.be/DFa-sgan-CM

Civicweb: https://cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/document/83814?splitscreen=true (this opens the split screen view of the agenda with the livestream)

PRESENTATIONS

BUREAU OF OCEAN ENERGY MANAGEMENT (BOEM), U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR – Overview of Federal government role and processes in establishing offshore wind farms.

STATE OF DELAWARE, DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES & ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL – Overview of State government role, processes and permitting in establishing offshore wind farms

MIKE DUNMYER, US WIND. Overview of proposed US Wind’s MarWin wind farm offshore Maryland

BRADY WALKER, ØRSTED – Overview of proposed Ørsted’s Skipjack wind farm offshore Delaware and Maryland

MAYOR RICK MEEHAN AND CITY MANAGER TERRY MCGEAN OF OCEAN CITY, MD. – Sharing of perspectives and concerns on impacts of offshore wind farms on Ocean City, MD

JEREMY FIRESTONE, PROFESSOR, SCHOOL OF MARINE SCIENCE AND POLICY, UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE – Studies on attitudes regarding offshore wind projects pending or proposed for off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland

DAVID STEVENSON, POLICY DIRECTOR, CAESAR RODNEY INSTITUTE – Perspectives on viewshed, Delaware economic impacts, environmental impacts, ability to effect change and better alternatives to offshore wind

WILLETT KEMPTON, PROFESSOR OF MARINE SCIENCE AND POLICY, UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE. Delaware Cost and Policy Options Offshore Wind

PANEL DISCUSSION, Q&A