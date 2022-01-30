State Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning Lewes Fire

Images courtesy Lewes Fire Dept

Firefighters from Lewes were called for a residential fire just before 6 Sunday morning on East Fourth Street. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke showing from a 2-story home. Lewes fire officials say the fire was in the area of the fireplace and running up the outside wall with extension to walls on the inside of the room. Firefighters from several neighboring companies (Indian River, Milton, Rehoboth, Ellendale) and paramedics also responded to assist or stand-by. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.