Sunday Morning Pocomoke House Fire Ruled Accidental

A fire on Cedar Hall Road in Pocomoke City Sunday has been ruled accidental by the Worcester County Fire Marshal. Pocomoke firefighters were called around 7:45 Sunday morning and found smoke and fire coming from the second floor.

A resident and dog were rescued from the home and one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze. The firefighter was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Tidal Health in Salisbury.

Investigators have determined the fire began in a kitchen appliance and there were functioning smoke alarms in the home.