Suspect Wanted in Drug Investigation Arrested by DSP

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford man has been arrested by Delaware State Police following a drug investigation that began a year ago in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. Police had identified several residences and properties in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of drugs. Police with officers from multiple agencies executed search warrants last August 31st, but 35 year old Frank Lovett of Milford ran from the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for Lovett.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Lovett was spotted in Dagsboro using a hand-held cell phone while driving. He was arrested during a traffic stop without incident. Lovett was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lovett was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $121,200 secured bond.

Read the original story here