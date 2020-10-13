Sussex Co. Write-In Candidate Addresses Financing Questions

A write-in candidate for Sussex County Council’s Third District scoffed Monday at a call for an investigation into her campaign finances.



The Republican State Committee stated Monday that Patti Drago had not filed any financial disclosure reports.

“Voters have a right to know who is writing checks to support a candidate. These financial disclosure laws assure that the voters will have that information when they go to vote”, Delaware Republican Party Chair Jane Brady said in a statement. “We call on the Department of Elections to take enforcement action.”



Drago, in a statement, said she is in full compliance with campaign laws and has voluntarily disclosed all campaign contributions as of last Saturday, October 10th. She says she did so although election law does not require that committees of candidates who are not on the ballot meet 30-day or eight-day reporting requirements.

“My opponent and the Delaware GOP have released incorrect information about campaign finance public disclosure requirements. I and my campaign staff have communicated regularly with the Department of Elections Campaign Finance Division since the beginning of my campaign in September. I understand clearly what our reporting obligations are, and I am in full compliance,” Drago said in a statement.

“Delaware Election Campaign law, Title 15, clearly outlines the reporting requirements for public disclosure. If my opponent and his backers had taken the time to review the law, they would know that “committees of candidates not on the ballot” are not required to file with the Campaign Finance Division at this time,” Drago continued

Drago said if anything, her campaign committee calls for the Department of Elections to investigate her GOP opponent Mark Schaeffer’s campaign finance reports.