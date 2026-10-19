Sussex County Council Meeting Tuesday at 1pm

The Sussex County Council will have a short meeting Tuesday beginning at 1pm. However there are four public hearings beginning at 1:30 on Conditional Use applications. All four applications are for solar arrays in the Laurel and Delmar areas and two in the Seaford area. Sussex County Council will begin at 1pm in the County Administration Building on The Circle in Georgetown.

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